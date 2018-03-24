Wane heaps praise on Wigan following Huddersfield thrashing

Shaun Wane described Wigan’s win over Huddersfield as their best win of the season after thumping the Giants 48-10.

The Warriors found their attacking groove once more as they scored nine tries against the struggling Giants.

Wane, who refused to get carried away, accepted that he was pleased with what his side dished up on the night.

“It was a good performance. We won’t be celebrating too much, Huddersfield were busted, they’ve got some injuries and they can and will play better when they get a few of those players back.

“It was a great professional performance though. Having a decent lead at half-time and then completing at 100% in the second half shows a good ruthless mentality and us building pressure and that’s what I asked of the players.

“Even the first try they scored, if we hit that pass to Oliver Gildart then we score, I’m not stressed about their tries.”

Wane, who reported no injury concerns after the game, said he was satisfied with his team’s focus during the opening stages of the year.

“We’re doing some good things. We’re confident in what we’re doing in our attack, not over-confident. I thought we had a lot of purpose and a lot of sets. Completing like we did in the second half (at 100%) when you’ve got a decent lead is very tough to do. It’s a sign that we’re very focused on our job and that was probably the most important thing for me.”