Wane insists Wigan will “turn up” as they aim to avenge cup exit to Warrington

Wigan coach Shaun Wane has promised his side will ‘turn up’ and perform on Friday night in their mouthwatering clash with Warrington.

Second hosts third in front of the Sky cameras tonight, as the Warriors aim to avenge their recent Challenge Cup exit at the hands of the Wolves by taking another step closer to a top-four finish.

And the Warriors boss has promised his side will be at their best – despite being without a number of frontline players.

“We’ll turn up for this game. We have a few players missing, but the 17 that will turn out on Friday will have trained very well, their detail will be good and they’ll know what to do to win the game,” he said.

“I’m keen to win the game,” Wane added. “The game in Warrington really hurt me. It really hurt our players, as we really poor that day and they were far the better team.

“Not many teams have done that to us, but we’ve done okay since then and there’s no talk of revenge on our part. It’s just another game that we have to win, but a very important one.”

Wane also admitted Wigan will have to perform to get the two points, insisting he holds Steve Price’s side in high regard following their return to the top end of Super League under the Australian this year.

He said: “They are good team. They attack well, they defend very well and they’ve got some talented players like Stef Ratchford, he’s a good competitor. Daryl Clark is playing well and Chris Hill always plays well. We just need to defend.

“Against Warrington you have to be very good, your game plan has to be full-proof and we’ll be preparing with that in mind this week.”