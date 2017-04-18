Wane pleased with Wigan’s defensive resolve

0 SHARES Facebook Twitter Google Pinterest Stumbleupon

Shaun Wane revealed his delight at Wigan’s defensive display as the Warriors picked up back-to-back victories over Easter.

The World Club champions defeated Wakefield 16-10 in a victory that moved them within three points of league leaders Castleford.

Although Wane admitted that he was frustrated with elements of his side’s display, he was thrilled with their defence.

“It was a tough one last year in different circumstances and I’m glad to get back here and put things right a little bit, although we were way off to be honest.

“We had 50 percent completion in the first half and there is no way you can win a game like that but we fixed it up in the second half.

“This is a hard place to come and they put us under pressure but we showed plenty of toughness to defend our line.”