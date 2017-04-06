Wane puts faith in Wigan to keep Castleford quiet

0 SHARES Facebook Twitter Google Pinterest Stumbleupon

Shaun Wane has called on Wigan to nullify Castleford’s cutting-edge attack when the two sides meet on Thursday.

The Tigers have set Super League alight with numerous offensive showpieces this season and have scored almost 100 points more than any other team in the competition.

However, Wane has challenged his side to disrupt the Tigers’ attacking prowess, and he believes together, the Warriors can do just that.

“They have a consistent way of attacking, we need to change how they do that,” Wane said.

“If we build pressure on Castleford like we did in the Cronulla game, I think we can trouble them.

“It’s about me doing my job, working hard and making sure the players get the information so when I drive down there they’re prepared and know how to win the game and then they deliver it, and they always deliver it, this mob.”

Wane didn’t shy away from praising Castleford’s quality as he admitted that they were the team to beat this season.

“They’re the best team in the competition, it’s true that. This is our chance.

“Their halves are good, Rangi Chase was untouchable last week. Grant Millington is pretty unstoppable the way he’s playing. They have a good back-row in Junior Moors. They’re in good shape as a club.

“Their defence has changed from last year. Their attack is fantastic and they’re defending better now. They’re a good team and they have challenges all over the park.”