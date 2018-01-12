Wane questions negativity surrounding Sarginson return

0 SHARES Facebook Twitter Google Pinterest Stumbleupon

Shaun Wane has backed Dan Sarginson to be a big hit at Wigan, despite some negative comments from fans following his signing.

The return of the England international was received negatively by a section of Wigan’s fanbase, which Wane admits he doesn’t “understand at all.”

Sarginson has returned after an unsuccessful year in the NRL with Gold Coast Titans, with his return set to fill the void left by Anthony Gelling, whose departure from the club was confirmed last week.

Wane insists he is “proud” to have the 24-year-old back at the club, and has tipped him to silence his critics.

“I don’t understand it at all,” Wane said.

“If you asked any of our players for their thoughts on Dan Sarginson coming back they’d rub their hands together. They couldn’t wait to get him back. As soon as he walked in the mood lifted because he’s such a popular member of the team. If you asked opposition players they’d all rate Sarg as hard to handle and a player they’d have to watch.

“So I don’t understand it and he just needs to prove to any doubters what he can do.”