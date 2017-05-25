Wane reveals pride in Wigan after defeat to St Helens

12 SHARES Facebook Twitter Google Pinterest Stumbleupon

Wigan coach Shaun Wane revealed his pride in his young side after they narrowly lost a thrilling derby at St Helens: before declaring he’s got “half the salary cap in the gym”.

The reigning Super League champions are now without a win in their last four league games after Mark Percival’s late try consigned Wigan to a 22-19 defeat at the Saints in Justin Holbrook’s first game in charge.

Wane lost forward Joel Tomkins in the warm-up and centre Liam Forsyth in the first half, and the Wigan coach said: “It seems to sum up our luck. Saints don’t play for a week and we play on Monday but it is what it is. All the players can’t wait to get back out there.”

However, while Wane admitted he thought the best side lost the game on Thursday night, he did insist he was delighted with the efforts of his young side.

“It’s a tough one. I’m very proud of our efforts. I thought we had the majority of the game and we had some tough calls in the second half. We had to do some defending on our line and we did it with vigour and showed some toughness.

“I’ve got half the salary cap in the gym but I thought we were the better team if I’m honest and we could and should have won. I’m really pleased, St Helens know they’ve been in a game.”