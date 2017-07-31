Wane seeks improvement from Wigan after Challenge Cup win

0 SHARES Facebook Twitter Google Pinterest Stumbleupon

Triumphant Wigan coach Shaun Wane insisted his side must be better in their quest to win silverware by the end of the season.

The Warriors booked their place in the Challenge Cup final with a 27-14 victory over Salford.

It will be their 31st final appearance, more than any other club to have played in the competition, but Wane believes his side will have to improve if they are to defeat Hull in August’s showpiece after their victory over Leeds Rhinos.

“We need to improve,” he said. “I thought Hull were outstanding. I texted Lee (Hull coach Lee Radford) after game to tell him. Not many teams would have lived with them in the second half.”

By League Express today for more reaction to Wigan’s victory, including more of Shaun Wane’s thoughts and a two-page match report. Read online today at totalrl.com/le.