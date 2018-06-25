Wane to take up role in Scotland rugby union setup

Wigan head coach Shaun Wane will turn to rugby union at the end of the season after taking on a role with Scottish RU.

Wane, who will leave the Warriors at the end of the season, has been appointed as their High Performance Coach and will take up the role once his commitments with Wigan have ended.

His exit from the Warriors was confirmed earlier this season, bringing an end to his 30-year association with the club.

As first revealed by League Express, Wane’s future now lies in the 15-man code.

“I see this as a fantastic opportunity to not only impart what I have learnt over my career in Rugby League as a player and coach but also to learn myself from union and look to support the excellent work already being done in Scotland,” Wane said.

“The Scottish way of playing the game is fast, highly skilled and positive and that is something I want to contribute to, and help develop further.

“It is a fresh challenge for me, but the chance to work across all the teams and age-grades, with the BT Sport Academy players, both male and female, was an opportunity I am excited to take.”

Scotland Head Coach, Gregor Townsend said: “There is a lot we can learn from Shaun in both the technical side of the game as well as wider aspects of coaching.

“The range of skills now needed across the pitch in rugby union, aligned with the style of play we are developing means that all our players have to be able to pass accurately and deploy effective lines of running that will either hold defenders or find space. What Shaun brings from rugby league is immediately transferable and will add real value.”