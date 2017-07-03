Wane wants more from Wigan despite victory

0 SHARES Facebook Twitter Google Pinterest Stumbleupon

Wigan ended their worst winless streak in over a century, but Shaun Wane admitted he still wanted to see more from his team.

The Warriors ended an eight-game league winless streak as they defeated Widnes to ease the threat of finishing in the bottom four.

However, Wane admitted that there were still improvements his side needed to make.

“I’m happy with the win but I’m frustrated with some of the errors,” he said.

“If we keep hold of the ball and stop the unforced errors we could have won by a bigger margin. That’s what we need to do, we need to be a bit more ruthless and we weren’t that today.

“Our defence was much improved, they got two tries from poor defensive errors, but apart from that we defended really well.

“We have made massive improvements, but we can’t mask over it. I don’t see it as a monkey off our back. I have got a fairly fit team, we have beaten Warrington to reach the semi-finals of the Challenge Cup, we have drawn against Huddersfield who are a very good team and we have beaten Widnes who are on the back of a few wins.”

A full report is in the new League Express.