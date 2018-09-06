Wane warns Wigan to ‘expect the unexpected’ against Wakefield Trinity

Wigan Warriors coach has admitted his side need to expect the unexpected against Wakefield Trinity tonight.

Unlike the Warriors, who can strengthen their grip on second spot with victory, Wakefield have nothing left to play for this season in regards to a late play-off push.

However, that has not stopped Wane from being wary of a Wakefield side who have proven to be a thorn in their side in the past – and even with little to play for, the Warriors coach insists they will still be a serious threat to his title-chasing side on Thursday.

“They’ve butchered us a few times,” he said. “They are a team that can play well on their day as we have found out many times. They are a far bigger team than us but we just need to have the same sort of reaction that we had in the Saints game.

“The way they started against Huddersfield last week shows they are playing with a bit of free spirits. We are expecting the unexpected.

“I know they have a lot of players in their team that can play. It’s a different mental challenge this game in crowd and atmosphere and that’s where our mentality needs to be really, really strong.”

Thursday could also see the return of Dom Manfredi to Wigan’s first-team after almost two years out injured – though Wane stopped short of confirming that Manfredi, who is in his 19-man squad, will definitely feature.

He said of the winger: “He’s been in some tough places. He’s a great kid and he’s done some fantastic things for us. Credit to him, he’s turned up with a great attitude and now he’s fit and healthy.”

“I will make my decision on Dom on pure performance and doing the right thing in future games. If I feel it right to play Dom I will, and if I don’t I won’t.”