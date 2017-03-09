Wane warns Wigan will not get carried away by latest win

0 SHARES Facebook Twitter Google Pinterest Stumbleupon

Wigan coach Shaun Wane has warned that his side will not get carried away despite another impressive victory on Thursday night.

Wigan made it four wins from four at the start of the Super League season with a 38-16 win against Warrington which moved them top of the table ahead of Castleford’s trip to Widnes on Sunday.

But Wane has said that nobody is overreacting to such a strong start. “It was a good win and we’re happy to get the two points,” he said.

“But we’re not going to go and pat ourselves on the back and drink champagne on the coach. There are things we need to fix up. We won’t go overboard.”

Wane also stressed that half-back George Williams can “play a lot better” despite a magnificent performance in the Warriors’ win at Warrington on Thursday night.

Williams had a hand in almost all of Wigan’s seven tries on the night as Wigan extended their unbeaten start to the season, winning 38-16 and inflicting a fourth consecutive loss on the Wolves in the process.

And while Wane admitted Williams produced some special moments, he warned there is even more to come from the stand-off.

“He was poor early on and more some poor decisions,” Wane said. “Then he came up with some magic on a couple of plays – but he can play a lot better.

“I’m not trying to be smart; if I went through his game I could see that he can make better decisions. George can start the game better than what he did, but he did some great individual things as well.”