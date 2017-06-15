Wanna be a Theatre Star? Casting call for `Rugby League in the Blood’

0 SHARES Facebook Twitter Google Pinterest Stumbleupon

‘Rugby League in the Blood’ is a new play, currently at its final draft stage, which is based on the shared memories of members of the Oldham and Rochdale communities and tells the story of the special relationship between Rugby League and those two towns.

Rugby League’s official charity arm, Rugby League Cares, is on the look-out for performers and volunteers to help bring to life this exciting new piece of theatre. Four performances are planned, in October, and local people are invited to get involved in the production at every level – from performing to stage management, ushers front-of-house to backstage assistants.

The community cast call takes place on Monday June 19 at the Oldham Coliseum at 6.30pm, when writer Mick Martin, who is producing the play, will be on hand to discuss the various roles.

Mick, whose other works include `Once upon a Time in Wigan’ and `Broken Time’ (which tells the story of rugby’s great split in 1895), has been working with local volunteers to produce this new play’s script, as part of a Rugby League Cares project, `From Stories to Stage’.

The writers have accessed the communal memory bank of reminiscences and stories about Rugby League in both towns.

“It’s been a fantastic process,” said RL Cares heritage consultant, Trizia Wells. “We have gathered some brilliantly evocative memories which Mick and his fellow writers have been turning into a thrilling piece of theatre, and we are now at the stage where we need local people to come forward and help us bring `Rugby League in the Blood’ to life.

“There are lots of opportunities to get involved and it’s something everyone can be part of: you don’t need previous experience of the theatre or acting, and you don’t have to be a Rugby League fan.”

The play will premiere at Touchstones Gallery, Rochdale – Wednesday October 18 as part of the town’s 2017 Literature Festival, and three further performances will follow at:

The Flying Horse in Rochdale – Wednesday, October 25

Oldham Library – Thursday, October 26

The Mahdlo Centre, Oldham – Friday, October 27.

Anyone interested in becoming involved is asked to attend the community cast call on (this) Monday (19 June), or contact Trizia on 07903 300386, or email trizia@theheritageconnection.co.uk