War of the Roses clash approaches

THE 2017 BARLA County Championship Tri-Series at Open Age and Under 19s levels kick off on Sunday (5 November) with a double-headed affair at Stanningley, Leeds, with Yorkshire hosting Lancashire in each fixture.

Cumbria enter the fray seven days later, on Sunday 12 November, the loser of this week’s Open Age match providing the opposition, again in a double-header.

The winner of the competition’s opener will take on Cumbria on Sunday 19 November in the last games of the twin-series.

Yorkshire’s Open Age squad – managed by Trevor A Penrose, with Trevor J Penrose, Leigh Paul-Rientoul and Darren Stansfield as joint coaches – is: Jamie Fields, Andy Hullock, Craig McShane (Hunslet Parkside), Tom Hill, Reece Rushworth, Jack Stewart (York Acorn), Gareth Gale, Dean Gamble, Ian Jackson (Featherstone Lions), Ryan Chalkley (Eastmoor Dragons), Nathan Conroy, Rhys Kilbride (East Leeds), Jack Howdle (Beverley),

Damien Smith (Bradford Dudley Hill), Adam Newby (Ossett Trinity), Liam Jackson (Heworth), Jacob Crossland, Craig Savage (Lock Lane), Daniel Farrand, Jordan Williams (Underbank Rangers), Logan Pitts (Queens), Dale Ellerby (Three Tuns), Robin Wilks (Milford Marlins), Ben Mather (Birkenshaw).

The Tykes’ Under 19s coaches, Martyn Oxbury, Roger Best, Chris Abel and Euan Roberts, have selected Daniel Barcoe, William Hickson, Ben Selby, Matthew Stephenson (all Stanningley), Declan Burrows, Connor Paver (Featherstone Lions), Ben Bradshaw, Tom Precious (Myton Warriors), Ray Brown, James Goulsbra-Miller, Keenan Stephenson (West Hull), James Cranswick, Eddie Wilcock (Lock Lane), Brandon Dyson (Birstall Victoria), Paul Foulstone, George Senior, James Walker (Dewsbury Celtic), Steven Gibbs (Moldgreen), Oliver Greensmith (Crigglestone All Blacks), Luke Shaw (Beverley), Sam Smith (Queensbury), Harry Williams (West Bowling), Lewis Worrall (Skirlaugh).

Lancashire Open Age coach Mick Blakeley of Hindley, together with his assistants Chris Murphy, Craig Farrimond (Saddleworth Rangers) and Lee Rowley (Leigh East), have ratified their squad as Scott Davidson (Blackbrook), Jordan Gibson (Haydock), Luke Belshaw (Hindley), Nathan Doherty (Ince Rose Bridge), Danny Brown (Latchford Albion), Tom Maloney (Leigh Miners Rangers), Jake Hoolson (Pilkington Recs), Callum Ogden, Declan Sheridan, Zac Baker, Aidy Gleeson (all Rochdale Mayfield), Ethan Langhorn, Gary Morgan, Adam Jeffries (Saddleworth Rangers), Matty Norton, Niall Allen, Andy Lee, Jack Jones, Liam Quinn (Thatto Heath Crusaders), Darrion Ball, Gavin Rodden (Wigan St Jude’s), Danny Ryding, Ryan Braddock (Wigan St Patrick’s).

The Red Rose County’s Under 19s, who are coached by Allan Coleman, together with Gary McMahon (Wigan St Jude’s) and Thomas Wood (Leigh Miners Rangers), comprise: Liam Kenyon and Tom Goulding (both Blackbrook), Shaun Costello (Clock Face Miners), Adam Carr, Sam Favell, Mark Lomas, Charlie Taylor (Thatto Heath Crusaders), Will Ashworth, Louis Brogan, Rob Crompton, Joe Digby, Todd Fenlon (Leigh Miners Rangers), Harvey Massey (Leigh East), Sam Lewis, Callum Wood (Orrell St James), Cole Connelly, Liam Riley (Rochdale Mayfield), Leon Harber, Dante Morley-Samuels (Wigan St Jude’s), Mike Fairclough, Josh Yates (Wigan St Patrick’s), Kieran Moore (Woolston Rovers).

Cumbria have yet to announce their line-ups.