War of the Roses clash fast approaches for the Women’s elite

The seventh Women’s Origin game is to take place on Sunday (28 January 2018) when Lancashire and Yorkshire go head-to-head at the LD Nutrition Stadium, Post Office Road, Featherstone.

The game, sponsored by Active Workwear, is part of a double-header with the Bartlett’s BARLA Under 18s Yorkshire Cup Final, and kicks off at 2.00pm; the youth match starts at noon.

The teams are currently all square, with three wins each.

BARLA, meanwhile, stage three youth finals at Featherstone tomorrow (Saturday 27 January 2018).

The weekend’s programme is:

Saturday 27 January 2018

BARTLETT’S BARLA YORKSHIRE CUP FINALS

UNDER 12S: East Leeds v Lock Lane (11.30am).

UNDER 13S: Lock Lane v Leeds Irish Clovers (12.45pm).

UNDER 15S: Lock Lane v Wetherby (2.15pm).

Sunday 28 January 2018

BARTLETT’S BARLA YORKSHIRE CUP FINALS

UNDER 18S: Eastmoor Dragons v Skirlaugh (noon).

ACTIVE WORKWEAR WOMEN’S STATE OF ORIGIN: Lancashire v Yorkshire (2.00pm).

Admission on each day is £5.00 (£3.00 concessions, under 16s free).