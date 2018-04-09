Ward concerned with error-prone London following third straight defeat

Danny Ward conceded that his London side is struggling after suffering a third straight defeat.

The Broncos lost to Halifax on Sunday, a third defeat in just eight days.

It has brought an abrupt halt to their unbeaten start to the season, with Ward’s side now fourth in the league.

Ward believes his side are not learning from previous errors and must do quickly if their form is to improve.

“It’s disappointing for us, we’re in a tough spot at the minute but we’ll have to show some character now.

“We made errors all game really, errors we’ve been making the last few weeks. We’ve got to learn those lessons fast. We got hit a few times on the bounce and didn’t react well.

“Our middles were poor today, we have to be tougher down the middle, our kicking game wasn’t good enough.

“We’ll just work hard. We’ll go back into training watch the video and see where we can improve. We’ve got to stay tight as a group and keep working hard. We’ve got to be a bit smarter.”

Jarrod Sammut was withdrawn in the second-half, a decision Ward confirmed was his own.

“It was just tactical, I thought at times our halves weren’t working too well together. We had Sam Davies on the bench and I thought he might inject a bit more life. It was one of them things, I think lots of people had off days today.”