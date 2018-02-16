Ward expecting huge test as London prepare to welcome Featherstone

It is arguably the standout fixture of the weekend in the Championship – and London coach Danny Ward insists his side will know a lot more about how far they can go this season after Sunday’s mouthwatering tie with Featherstone.

The only two sides with perfect records go head-to-head in Ealing on Sunday afternoon, as Ward’s Broncos take on John Duffy’s Rovers side in a battle of two top-four contenders.

And Ward admits the attacking threat Rovers will bring to the capital will be a big challenge for his side.

“They’re a very good side,” Ward told TotalRL.

“They’ve won a couple of tough games and brought in some quality players in the off-season. Duff has got them working well, and what he did at Swinton was fantastic – something he’s brought into Featherstone. His sides always play some near stuff and to rack up the points against Toulouse last week was no mean feat.”

He continued: “We’ll know plenty about ourselves this weekend – but it’s the same story every week. It’s a big test this, though, and the boys are really looking forward to it.”

Ward’s side return to London following another impressive defensive display, this time against Dewsbury, when they kept a clean sheet against Neil Kelly’s Rams side.

Ward insists they were far from their best in West Yorkshire last weekend – but to be still unbeaten without hitting top form is a sign he’s all-too encouraged by.

“They were a couple of scrappy tries that we scored, but to get a zero over any side is great work.

“There were lots of positives, but the old cliche is that if you’re winning when you’re not at your best, it’s a good sign. Away from home, to get a shutout, that’s a good sign again.”

The Broncos will be without the services of key forward, Daniel Harrison, this week however. Young Academy prospect Jacob Ogden comes in to take his place.

