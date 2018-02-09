Ward expecting tough test from Dewsbury as London aim to preserve unbeaten start

London coach Danny Ward admits Neil Kelly’s Dewsbury side will provide a step-up in class this weekend as the Broncos aim to extend their unbeaten start to the new season – as homegrown half-back James Meadows will again get a chance to impress.

The Broncos sit top of the Championship following the opening weekend’s fixtures after a comprehensive win over newly-promoted Barrow.

Ward’s side will look to make it two wins from two in West Yorkshire on Sunday against a Dewsbury side who also won on the opening weekend: and he told TotalRL.com it will not be an easy task.

“It does lift the pressure off everyone to get that win early doors,” he said. “But it gets harder and harder – and Dewsbury are the next tough test.

“Neil has done a fantastic job there since he took over, and he’s overseen a real turnaround in fortunes. It’s always a hard place to go – especially earlier in the year – but we head there with confidence after a good win. We’re not getting carried away though.”

When asked about his unbeaten start as a coach, Ward joked: “I may as well pack it in now! One win from one game is good!”

The biggest positive for London last weekend was perhaps the emergence of another promising London-born talent. Half-back James Meadows was named man of the match on his first-team debut – and he will likely continue in the side this weekend.

Ward, who was in charge of London’s Academy before taking over as head coach, admits he is not surprised to see the youngster impress at this level. He said: “There are some decent juniors coming through at this club.

“It’s great to give young lads a debut (London also handed a debut to 18-year-old Sam Davis last week), and hopefully it’ll be one James doesn’t forget.

“But he’s straight back in and working hard, and we’ve high hopes for him here. He’s a good talker and a good organiser, and those kind of things are difficult to find in younger blokes. Has it come quicker than expected? Maybe, but he’s a good player and he stays in the mix this week.”

London will likely make only one change to their 19-man squad, as new signing Jordan Johnstone replaces the aforementioned Davis.