Ward has mixed emotions after London win

London Broncos head coach Danny Ward wasn’t completely satisfied despite seeing his side pick up a mammoth victory over Halifax.

The Broncos moved back into the top four with just two games remaining after holding off a late fightback to win 20-18.

Ward’s side built up a 10-0 lead at the break and scored first after half-time, before Fax came back.

But despite winning the game and picking up two crucial points, Ward wasn’t pleased with the way his side put in contrasting performances either side of half-time.

“The first half was as good as we’ve played all season,” he said.

“But we made silly errors in the second half and went into our shell a bit. It was harder work watching that second half.

“The outside backs were fantastic today. Dixon, Kear, Hellewell, Williams were outstanding.”

Eloi Pelissier made his debut for the Broncos, and Ward was impressed with his efforts.

“Pelissier brings us something different as he is a quality player with Super League experience and you can see how he reads the game.”