Ward impressed by Canadian trip

London Broncos coach Danny Ward says that English clubs could learn a lot from Toronto Wolfpack’s match day experience after having experienced it first hand.

The Broncos lost 32-12 in their first trip to Canada but Ward was impressed by the atmosphere created by a 7,384 crowd.

Ward said: “As an event it was fantastic.

“Fair play to them, the hospitality they showed us throughout the trip was excellent.

“They get a bit of bad press here and there but I couldn’t speak highly enough about what they’re trying to achieve.

“It was exciting – there was a massive crowd, a great atmosphere and it’s a fantastic city that loves its sport.

“It was amazing really, it felt much more of a gameday experience than it does over here.

“It wasn’t just a game, it was all about being social, whether you were there with family or friends.

“They are creating a real occasion and a lot of clubs here could learn from it.”

On the field, Ward admits the defeat has put his side under pressure for the top-four run in.

He said: “Toronto are a very good side, and credit to them because they put us under a lot of pressure.

“A few of our boys struggled at that level. It is a big ask to go over there on a Thursday and play Saturday with the time difference, but I’m not making excuses because we didn’t match them.

“A couple of slow starts to both halves cost us.

“It was disappointing and we’re running out of games to pick up some wins.

“The pressure is building, but that’s good and hopefully it will challenge our boys.”