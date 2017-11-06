Ward named new Broncos head coach

11 SHARES Facebook Twitter Google Pinterest Stumbleupon

London Broncos have named Danny Ward as their new head coach.

Ward has been promoted following two seasons spent as Andrew Henderson’s assistant, in which time the Broncos secured consecutive second-placed finishes.

Following Henderson’s move to Warrington, Ward has been given the reins as the Broncos continue in their quest for a return to Super League.

As a player, Ward won the Grand Final with Leeds in 2004 and had spells with Castleford, Hull Kingston Rovers and London, when the club was known a Harlequins.

He has been at the club since 2008 and held roles in the club’s youth setup before working his way up the ranks.

Chairman David Hughes said: ”Danny has been a fantastic servant to the club here in London under its many guises.

“London Broncos prides itself on having the ability to bring players through the system and now we are bringing through someone who we think has the ability to become a great head coach.”

“I am absolutely over the moon,” Ward added.

“I have to thank the Chairman and CEO for giving me this fantastic opportunity and look forward to getting back into pre-season and starting to mould a side who can, again, make the push for promotion to the Super League.

“We have some great players at this club and I hope to give each and every one of them the benefits of my experiences and hope that we can bring out the best in what I know is a very talented group.”

“We already have a team in place, behind the scenes, who all know how the next one thinks and so the transition from the previous Head Coach should be relatively smooth and trouble free.”

Ward will be assisted by Jamie Langley, who will also continue his role as Head Coach of the U19 Academy team in the interim.