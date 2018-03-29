Ward not planning to rotate during Easter

London Broncos Head Coach Danny Ward says he has no plans to rotate during the infamous Easter period as his team prepare to face Toulouse on Friday before lining up against Leigh three days later.

After six wins from their opening six games, wins over their next two opponents could put some daylight between the Broncos and the chasing pack and Ward is confident in his players being able to deliver despite the short turnaround.

“I’ve not got any plans to rotate. Our thoughts are on Toulouse, we’re not even thinking about the Monday game, we’ll think about it after the game on Friday and see where we are at squad-wise,” said Ward.

“If everyone’s good, the same boys might go again.

“If we pick up some niggles we’ve got people waiting in the wings to have a chance.

“We’re pretty free from injuries at the minute, we’ve got some longer-term ones, but everyone is free and healthy and chomping at the bit.

“Our squad will get tested at some point whether it’s at Easter or further on down the track. Everyone goes through a few injuries.”

The clash between the top two in the Championship is eagerly anticipated and Ward knows what to expect from the French outfit who have beaten both Dewsbury and Leigh away from home in 2018.

“They’re one of the form teams and have been good to watch,” continued Ward.

“They’ve thrown the ball around as you’d expect from a French team. They’ve got some big boys in there that like to play football.

“With some good halves, it makes for an exciting game.”

Having missed out on London’s last two outings, Ward is looking to welcome back Jarrod Sammut, one of the Championship’s prized assets.

“He’s back in the mix. He’s got over his niggle now. He’s a quality player and when he’s fit he’s definitely someone we are wanting to play. He’s been disappointed when he’s been missing out. He’s a ballplayer and he wants to play.”