Ward set for Rhinos return

Stevie Ward is in contention to make his first appearance since last year’s Grand Final after being named in the Leeds squad to face Hull Kingston Rovers.

Ward has been overcoming shoulder surgery he underwent in the off-season but has been passed fit for the match at Elland Road.

He replaces new recruit Nathaniel Peteru in the 19-man squad, who has been ruled out with a bicep injury.

Ashton Golding retains his place despite not featuring against Warrington, as does Mitch Garbutt, who missed out last week with a quad injury.