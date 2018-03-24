Ward warns against complacency as London welcome back big guns for Swinton trip

London Broncos coach Danny Ward has warned his side that struggling Swinton Lions will find an upturn in form sooner rather than later – but hopefully not against his side on Sunday as they put their unbeaten record on the line once again.

Two sides in completely contrasting form meet in Swinton on Sunday; London have won each and every one of their games so far in 2018 – while the Lions are yet to win a game, having lost all their fixtures this campaign.

But Ward insists that Stuart Littler’s side will pick up a win eventually – warning his side against complacency this weekend in a game many expect the Broncos to win comfortably.

“They’ve got some good players up there at Swinton,” Ward told TotalRL.

“I know it’s tough going up there traditionally – and let’s be honest, they are going to win a game sooner or later, aren’t they?

“For us, we need to be aware that we’ll have to play well to beat them, and we have to focus on fixing up our issues – because I think we can get better when it comes to playing on the road.”

Ward watched his side scrape through to the fifth round of the Challenge Cup last weekend with victory over Workington – but he will welcome back lots of his big names for Sunday’s trip to Swinton.

“There’ll be a few lads coming back in,” he said. “The cup was just about winning – but there were positives in there. At the end of the game, I think we had nine Academy products on the field, including the Academy front-row from last year.”

“The cup is just about winning, but guys like Jarrod (Sammut), Alex (Walker) and Mark (Ioane) all come in for Sunday. We’re pretty much at full-strength, which is a good thing to have at this time of the year with Easter just around the corner.