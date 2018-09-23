Ward: We’re showing what the Championship is all about

Danny Ward believes London’s stunning victory over Salford highlights the standard in the Championship.

The Broncos produced an exceptional performance to defeat the Red Devils as part of a clean sweep of wins for Championship opposition over Super League sides on Saturday.

Toulouse and Toronto beat Hull KR and Widnes respectively on Saturday, which has secured an incredible final round of Qualifiers action next week.

“It’s massive, it shows how close the gap is between Championship and Super League,” Ward said.

“It’s great for us, we’ve won two games this year which is better than last year and that’s fantastic.

“It was a fantastic performance by the boys and we deserved the win.”

The Broncos currently hold fourth spot and face Halifax next week, a game that could leave them needing victory for a place in the Million Pound Game, or potentially, automatic promotion if results go their way.

“We can’t worry too much about what other teams do,” Ward said.

“We’ve just to concentrate on what we do. It’s a great win, one we’ll remember and enjoy but we’ve got a very tough game against a tough Halifax side so we can’t get bogged down too much by what we’re doing.

“People will say it’s a little bit of an advantage playing after those two results, I’m surprised in something so big you wouldn’t have everything kicking off at the same time.

“The boys have been good all year on focusing on the next job, no matter how good the win or bad the loss. We come back in on Monday and start again. It’s all about going out and performing.”

Meanwhile, Ward praised Jay Pitts, the London captain who played in the halves, despite spending his career in the forwards.

“He gives hope to a lot of other middles who dream of playing stand-off,” Ward joked.

“Jay came through as a big prop and now he’s finally made it in the number six role. It shows the dream is alive for those big fellas on the middle.”