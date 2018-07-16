Wardle boost for Castleford

Castleford have received an injury boost regarding Joe Wardle.

The back-rower was helped from the field and sent to hospital after going down in an innocuous collision during the Tigers’ game with Salford.

Wardle couldn’t put any weight on his left leg in the immediate aftermath, sparking fears of a serious injury.

But initial scans have shown that there is no break of any kind, with the Tigers now set to discover the full extent of the problem when he has further scans on Monday.

The Scotland international has had his maiden year with the Tigers hampered by injuries which have restricted him to just 11 appearances, but the Tigers are hopeful his most recent setback won’t result in a lengthy spell on the sidelines.