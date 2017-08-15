Wardle secures Super League return

0 SHARES Facebook Twitter Google Pinterest Stumbleupon

Joe Wardle will be playing in Super League next year after securing a deal to return after a year in the NRL.

League Express reports the 25-year-old has signed a deal with a Super League club after being granted a return home by his NRL club Newcastle Knights.

The Scotland international has struggled to adapt to life down under despite being a regular for the Knights this season.

News of Wardle’s return has inevitably added to the speculation linking him with a move to league leaders Castleford after the club’s CEO, Steve Gill, confirmed they were near to announcing the signing of an English forward for the 2018 season.

Although the former Giants star plays for Scotland, he is, in fact, English, having been born in Halifax.

It was first reported in League Express on June 18th that the Tigers were leading the race for Wardle, despite interest from Warrington and subsequently St Helens.

