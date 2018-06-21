Wardle signs new Huddersfield deal

Huddersfield Giants’ Academy product Jake Wardle has signed a new two-year deal with the club.

The youngster enjoyed a superb debut last month, scoring two tries in the club’s victory over Widnes.

He has now followed in the footsteps of many of his fellow Academy stars by signing a new contract to stay with the Giants.

“I’m glad I’ve got another two years contracted with the club,” he said.

“I felt I owed them a bit for keeping me through all my injuries as they could have easily let me go having had two years out injured. I’d like to repay the Club by signing on for another two years.

“It’s been massive for me being back playing rugby league, making my debut recently and being back playing with the academy has been amazing.

“I’ve managed to get a good relationship with Chris Thorman and Andy Kelly during my time here, they’ve massively influenced my career, I’m looking forward to the next two years and progressing.

“Now I want to be able to get into the first-team as much as I can and hopefully cement my own place in the team.”

Huddersfield Giants Head of Youth, Andy Kelly added: “I think it’s a really good deal for both club and player. Jake has been with us from a very early age, the promise that he had alerted other clubs to him and we fought really hard when he was 16 to get him into our Academy.

“Jake invested his time into us and we’ve invested time into him, he’s had a difficult period in the academy where injuries have blighted his chances to play but we’ve seen very quickly this year his ability to play is still there and his outing with the first team was an exciting one.

“The club has done right to sign Jake up and if he can stay injury free and get consistency in appearances then I can just see bright things in the future for him.”