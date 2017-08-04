Wardle and Wallace return to Scotland reckoning

0 SHARES Facebook Twitter Google Pinterest Stumbleupon

Joe Wardle and Peter Wallace could play for Scotland in the World Cup after being included in the Bravehearts’ provisional squad for the World Cup.

Former Huddersfield man Wardle has not played for Scotland since the 2014 European Cup, while Wallace, who plays domestically for Penrith Panthers, has not featured since the 2013 World Cup.

They are two of five NRL stars in the squad, with Lachlan Coote, Kane Linnett and Euan Aitken all included following their involvement in last year’s Four Nations.

Head coach Steve McCormack has included seven uncapped players in the provisional 36-man squad, with Rochdale’s Ryan Maneely joined by Kieran Moran, Davie Dixon, Brandan Wilkinson, Liam Faughlan, Lachlan Stein and Will Oakes.

Danny Brough will captain the squad as he looks to become Scotland’s record appearance maker, while his Huddersfield team-mate Dale Ferguson is also included alongside the likes of Danny Addy, Adam Walker and Ryan Brierley.

Head coach Steve McCormack said: “I’ve said to the players: selection will be based on performances. It doesn’t matter whether you are in the NRL, Super League or bottom of the Championship. I know a lot about these players, know I can trust them and just hope they can perform over these next seven or eight weeks and get on that plane.”

“We’ve had our first team meeting and there is a fall-out programme that players will join as their club season ends, once they have gone on holiday for a break to recharge ahead of the World Cup. We might add two or three more to this group as we get nearer the tournament: this not a definitive list so there is time for other players to force their way in.”

Scotland’s provisional World Cup squad:

Danny Addy – Hull KR

Euan Aitken – St George Illawarra Dragons

Ryan Brierley – Toronto Wolfpack

Sam Brooks – Featherstone Rovers

Danny Brough – Huddersfield Giants

Brett Carter – Barrow Raiders

Lewis Clarke – Moore Park Broncos

Lachlan Coote – North Queensland Cowboys

Davie Dixon – Keighley Cougars

Luke Douglas – St Helens

Liam Faughlan – Maitland Pickers

Dale Ferguson – Huddersfield Giants

Ben Hellewell – London Broncos

Liam Hood – Leigh Centurions

Ben Kavanagh – Hull KR

Kane Linnett – North Queensland Cowboys

Frankie Mariano – Featherstone Rovers

Joe McClean – Gloucestershire All Golds

Ryan Maneely – Rochdale Hornets

Kieran Moran – Hull KR

Will Oakes – Hull KR

Brett Phillips – Workington Town

Calum Phillips – Workington Town

Scott Plumridge – Mittagong Lions

Sheldon Powe-Hobbs – Northern Pride

Matthew Russell – Warrington Wolves

David Scott – Batley Bulldogs

Lachlan Stein – Penrith Panthers

Oscar Thomas – London Broncos

Lewis Tierney – Wigan Warriors

Adam Walker – Wakefield Trinity

Alex Walker – London Broncos

Jonathan Walker – Darlington Point Roosters

Peter Wallace – Penrith Panthers

Joe Wardle – Newcastle Knights

Brandan Wilkinson – Bradford Bulls