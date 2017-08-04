Wardle and Wallace return to Scotland reckoning
Joe Wardle and Peter Wallace could play for Scotland in the World Cup after being included in the Bravehearts’ provisional squad for the World Cup.
Former Huddersfield man Wardle has not played for Scotland since the 2014 European Cup, while Wallace, who plays domestically for Penrith Panthers, has not featured since the 2013 World Cup.
They are two of five NRL stars in the squad, with Lachlan Coote, Kane Linnett and Euan Aitken all included following their involvement in last year’s Four Nations.
Head coach Steve McCormack has included seven uncapped players in the provisional 36-man squad, with Rochdale’s Ryan Maneely joined by Kieran Moran, Davie Dixon, Brandan Wilkinson, Liam Faughlan, Lachlan Stein and Will Oakes.
Danny Brough will captain the squad as he looks to become Scotland’s record appearance maker, while his Huddersfield team-mate Dale Ferguson is also included alongside the likes of Danny Addy, Adam Walker and Ryan Brierley.
Head coach Steve McCormack said: “I’ve said to the players: selection will be based on performances. It doesn’t matter whether you are in the NRL, Super League or bottom of the Championship. I know a lot about these players, know I can trust them and just hope they can perform over these next seven or eight weeks and get on that plane.”
“We’ve had our first team meeting and there is a fall-out programme that players will join as their club season ends, once they have gone on holiday for a break to recharge ahead of the World Cup. We might add two or three more to this group as we get nearer the tournament: this not a definitive list so there is time for other players to force their way in.”
Scotland’s provisional World Cup squad:
Danny Addy – Hull KR
Euan Aitken – St George Illawarra Dragons
Ryan Brierley – Toronto Wolfpack
Sam Brooks – Featherstone Rovers
Danny Brough – Huddersfield Giants
Brett Carter – Barrow Raiders
Lewis Clarke – Moore Park Broncos
Lachlan Coote – North Queensland Cowboys
Davie Dixon – Keighley Cougars
Luke Douglas – St Helens
Liam Faughlan – Maitland Pickers
Dale Ferguson – Huddersfield Giants
Ben Hellewell – London Broncos
Liam Hood – Leigh Centurions
Ben Kavanagh – Hull KR
Kane Linnett – North Queensland Cowboys
Frankie Mariano – Featherstone Rovers
Joe McClean – Gloucestershire All Golds
Ryan Maneely – Rochdale Hornets
Kieran Moran – Hull KR
Will Oakes – Hull KR
Brett Phillips – Workington Town
Calum Phillips – Workington Town
Scott Plumridge – Mittagong Lions
Sheldon Powe-Hobbs – Northern Pride
Matthew Russell – Warrington Wolves
David Scott – Batley Bulldogs
Lachlan Stein – Penrith Panthers
Oscar Thomas – London Broncos
Lewis Tierney – Wigan Warriors
Adam Walker – Wakefield Trinity
Alex Walker – London Broncos
Jonathan Walker – Darlington Point Roosters
Peter Wallace – Penrith Panthers
Joe Wardle – Newcastle Knights
Brandan Wilkinson – Bradford Bulls