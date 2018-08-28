Warrington and Hull lose key stars for Thursday’s clash

Warrington will be without Ben Murdoch-Masila for their Super 8s clash with Hull FC.

The powerhouse forward suffered a knee injury against Catalans in the Challenge Cup Final and is unavailable for the game against the Black and Whites.

He’s replaced by Bodene Thompson in the squad, while Ben Pomeroy replaces Morgan Smith in the other change to Steve Price’s squad.

Hull have made three changes, with Mark Minichiello, Chris Green and Marc Sneyd all missing out through injury.

They’re replaced by Jez Litten, Hakim Miloudi and Masi Matongo.

Wolves: Atkins, Brown, Charnley, Clark, Cooper, Goodwin, Hill, Hughes, G King, T King, Lineham, Livett, Patton, Philbin, Pomeroy, Ratchford, Roberts, Thompson, Westwood.

Hull FC: Abdull, Bienek, Faraimo, Fash, Griffin, Hadley, Harris, Houghton, Lane, Litten, Manu, Matongo, Miloudi, Paea, Shaul, Taylor, Tuimavave, Washbrook