Warrington book Wembley place after crushing Leeds

Warrington moved to within one win of their first Challenge Cup triumph in six years after thrashing Leeds 48-12.

Steve Price’s side came from behind to ease to victory in what was another disappointing defensive display from the Rhinos.

Tyrone Roberts’ penalty nudged the Wolves ahead before Ryan Hall responded for the Rhinos.

But Tom Lineham’s stunning 90-metre effort, saw the Wolves race in further tries before half-time through Josh Charnley, Kevin Brown and Ben Murdoch-Masila to put Wire 26-6 ahead.

Leeds showed encouraging signs early in the second-half and Adam Cuthbertson scored under the posts, but further tries through Charnley, Toby King, Bryson Goodwin and Lineham put emphasis on the scoreline.

Warrington: Ratchford; Lineham, Goodwin, T King, Charnley; Brown, Roberts; Hill, Clark, Cooper, Livett, Hughes, Westwood. Subs: Murdoch-Masila, G King, Patton, Philbin.

Leeds: Walker; Briscoe, Handley, Sutcliffe, Hall; Moon, Myler; Cuthbertson, Parcell, Singleton, Ablett, Ferres, Jones-Buchanan. Subs: Dwyer, Oledzki, Peteru, Walters.