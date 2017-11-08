Warrington coach Steve Price coy on Wolves’ interest in Josh Charnley

0 SHARES Facebook Twitter Google Pinterest Stumbleupon

New Warrington coach Steve Price has refused to be drawn on speculation linking the club with Josh Charnley.

The Wolves are understood to be at the front of the queue of clubs chasing Charnley – though it remains unclear whether any deal to bring him back from rugby union side Sale Sharks is currently active.

It is understood that any move would not be completed until at least after England’s upcoming autumn internationals in the 15-man code, due to Sale’s other wingers – including Denny Solomona – all being away on international duty.

And, in his first interview since becoming Warrington coach, Price told TotalRL that they do have one more place set aside in their squad for 2018.

He said: “We’ve got one more spot available in our roster but it’s a decision I’m not going to rush into – we’ve got to get it right. We’re always on the lookout for high-quality players in everyone we recruit and it’s important you get the right mix with the culture you’re trying to set, too. If the right one became available and we felt it was correct, we’d jump at it.”

When asked what position of the field they would like to strengthen, he added: “We’re looking at an outside back type of player.”

That inevitably led to Price being asked about reported interest in Charnley, to which he said: “As a club, we’re always looking to sign high-quality players as I say. I can’t speculate on Josh Charnley right now but if the right player did become available, I wouldn’t hesitate to jump in and sign them.”

Away from Charnley, Price admitted that the opportunity to join Warrington and head up the club’s new era after Tony Smith’s departure at the end of last season is one he’s desperate to get stuck into.

He said: “I’m excited to be part of this great football club and give these fans a team that the town can be really proud of. It’s exciting for me, and it’s an exciting challenge to be a part of.”

