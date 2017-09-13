Warrington confirm Ashton Sims will leave to join Toronto Wolfpack in 2018

0 SHARES Facebook Twitter Google Pinterest Stumbleupon

Warrington Wolves have confirmed that prop Ashton Sims will be leaving the club at the end of the current season to join up with ambitious Canadian side Toronto Wolfpack.

Sims joined the Wolves in 2015 from NRL side North Queensland Cowboys. The Fiji international was part of the Warrington squad that lifted the League Leaders’ Shield in 2016 and stepped out at Old Trafford in last year’s Grand Final. Since his debut in February 2015 he has gone on to make over 90 appearances, crossing for seven tries.

However, his new move will take him to the Wolfpack as they aim to build a squad ready to compete in the Championship next year following confirmation of promotion last weekend.

Sims said: “First off I really want to thank Simon Moran, Tony Smith, Karl Fitzpatrick, Mike Lomax and the Warrington board for getting me over here to this proud club, Warrington Wolves.

“It’s truly been one of the best career moves I’ve made and I’m so glad it was to a loyal professional club such as this one. Not only have the Wire fans and Warringtonians been good to me, they have made my wife Nicole and my four children feel warm and welcome, to be a part of this community.

“It’s something I’ll cherish and never forget. The guys I’ve played with over these past three seasons are some of the best dudes I’ve ever met and played with and it’s going to be sad to leave them but this tough season we’ve had will put them in great stead for the future and I’ll always be a Wire fan.

“I am so honoured to have represented not only this club, but the people of Warrington and hope they know that I put every ounce of energy into this jersey doing the sport I love. I wish I could have stayed on longer but it wasn’t to be. As my youngest daughter Kaya was born here I’ll always have ties to this great town. I’m genuinely really looking forward to this journey with the Toronto Wolfpack but before that I really want to finish off these last two games the right way after a rough season.”