Warrington confirm Richard Agar’s exit

Warrington Wolves have confirmed first-team coach Richard Agar will leave the club to take up a job in the NRL.

Agar, the former national coach of France, joined the Wolves in 2014.

A former head coach with Wakefield, it’s understood Agar will take up a role with St George Illawarra Dragons.

Agar said: “I have been fortunate to experience grand finals, challenge cup finals, winning the league, and a World Cup during my coaching career in this country; to experience living and working in Australia at this stage of my life is an opportunity I feel I could not pass up, for both me and my family.

“It has been a pleasure to work for, and with, some wonderful people and high-quality professionals at the Wolves. It is a superb Rugby League club.

“I wish both the club and the new coach all the very best next season. The disappointment of last year has been well documented but the club and the squad is strong enough to bounce back immediately and I’m sure it will.”

Karl Fitzpatrick, Wolves’ chief executive, added: “On behalf of everyone at the club I’d like to thank Richard for all his efforts and hard work during his time with us; he played a massive part in the success of 2016. I know the players all respected and enjoyed working with him. A move to the NRL is an exciting opportunity for him and his family, and we wish him all the best with this new venture.”