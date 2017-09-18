Warrington duo to depart

20 SHARES Facebook Twitter Google Pinterest Stumbleupon

Warrington Wolves duo Kevin Penny and Matty Blythe will leave the club at the end of the season, the club has confirmed.

Penny, 29, is in his second spell with the club having re-signed for the Wolves in 2010.

But the speedster has been on the fringes of the Warrington team throughout the season, making more appearances for their dual-reg club, Rochdale, during the current campaign.

He has scored 63 tries in 93 appearances for the Wolves.

Meanwhile, Blythe’s second spell with the club will end after just one season.

The former Bradford utility returned to the Halliwell Jones Stadium this season, but has made just three appearances.

Karl Fitzpatrick, the club’s chief executive, said: “We would like to thank both players for their contributions and dedication to the club during their time at Warrington. All at the club wish them well in their future ventures.”

Their departures add to the exodus taking place at the Wolves at the end of the year. Rhys Evans, Ashton Sims, Brad Dwyer, Peta Hiku, Andre Savelio and Sam Wilde have all secured moves elsewhere, while halfback Kurt Gidley will retire at the end of the season. Head of coaching and rugby Tony Smith has also confirmed he will leave at the end of the season.