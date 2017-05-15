Warrington duo join Widnes on loan

Matthew Shaw
By Matthew Shaw May 15, 2017 14:41

Warrington duo join Widnes on loan

Warrington Wolves have loaned Sam Wilde and Jack Johnson to Betfred Super League rivals Widnes Vikings on four-week loans.

The pair join the struggling Vikings, who are currently dealing with an injury crisis that worsened following their Challenge Cup defeat to the Wolves on Sunday.

Second rower Wilde, 21, has found game time limited this season and has featured for Warrington’s dual-reg partners Rochdale in the Championship. He has made 18 appearances for Warrington, including last year’s Grand Final.

Meanwhile, 21-year-old Johnson has made 11 appearances for the Wolves, four of which have been this year.

They will be available for the Vikings’ Magic Weekend clash with Wakefield on Saturday.

Comment on this and other stories on the Total Rugby League Fans Forum

Matthew Shaw
By Matthew Shaw May 15, 2017 14:41

Super League

Read More

Championship

Read More

League 1

Read More

International

Read More

NRL

Read More

Two Great Reads: Subscribe Now!

League Express Rugby League World Magazine
Print / Digital Print / Digital

Rugby League World

Read More

League Express

Read More

RSS Fans Forum Discussions