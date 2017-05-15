Warrington duo join Widnes on loan

0 SHARES Facebook Twitter Google Pinterest Stumbleupon

Warrington Wolves have loaned Sam Wilde and Jack Johnson to Betfred Super League rivals Widnes Vikings on four-week loans.

The pair join the struggling Vikings, who are currently dealing with an injury crisis that worsened following their Challenge Cup defeat to the Wolves on Sunday.

Second rower Wilde, 21, has found game time limited this season and has featured for Warrington’s dual-reg partners Rochdale in the Championship. He has made 18 appearances for Warrington, including last year’s Grand Final.

Meanwhile, 21-year-old Johnson has made 11 appearances for the Wolves, four of which have been this year.

They will be available for the Vikings’ Magic Weekend clash with Wakefield on Saturday.