Warrington duo poised for returns

0 SHARES Facebook Twitter Google Pinterest Stumbleupon

Ryan Atkins and George King could make their returns when Warrington take on Hull FC this Friday.

Atkins, a Super League Dream Team member last year, missed last week’s defeat to St Helens and was expected to be unavailable for five weeks with a hamstring problem.

But Warrington’s head of coaching and rugby, Tony Smith, confirmed that the 29-year-old has trained this week and will return against Lee Radford’s side.

“The surprise for us all is Ryan Atkins, there is a strong possibility of him coming back in,” Smith told TotalRL.

“He’s trained for the past few days. Scans last week on his hamstring came up with an injury but he’s functioning very, very well.

“We could have him in the squad this week and that would be a real bonus.”

Smith also admitted that George King has a chance of returning to action against high-flying Hull, having also recovered from a hamstring injury.