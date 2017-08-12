Warrington ease past Dragons in Qualifiers

0 SHARES Facebook Twitter Google Pinterest Stumbleupon

Warrington Wolves moved closer to securing their Super League status with a 52-24 win over Catalans Dragons.

Stefan Ratchford, Matty Russell and Declan Patton scored in the opening 15 minutes as Wire raced into the lead.

Remi Casty brought the Dragons onto the board but Warrington responded through Ryan Atkins and Ratchford’s second try in a dominant first half display.

Krisnan Inu and Lewis Tierney ensured the visitors hadn’t given up yet, sandwiching Atkins’ second score.

Tom Lineham completed a late brace either side of Peta Hiku’s score to prove Inu’s second try redundant in a comprehensive victory.

Warrington: 1 Stefan Ratchford, 5 Matty Russell, 35 Peta Hiku, 4 Ryan Atkins, 2 Tom Lineham, 22 Declan Patton, 6 Kevin Brown, 8 Chris Hill, 9 Daryl Clark, 10 Ashton Sims, 24 Ben Jullien, 12 Jack Hughes, 34 Ben Westwood; Subs: 16 George King, 18 Andre Savelio, 23 Joe Philbin, 27 Morgan Smith.

Tries: Ratchford 2, Russell, Patton, Atkins 2, Lineham 2, Hiku; Goals: Patton 8.

Catalans: 33 Lewis Tierney, 3 Krisnan Inu, 15 Ben Garcia, 4 Brayden Wiliame, 18 Vincent Duport, 6 Luke Walsh, 7 Richie Myler, 8 Sam Moa, 9 Paul Aiton, 10 Remi Casty, 11 Louis Anderson, 12 Justin Horo, 13 Greg Bird; Subs: 5 Fouad Yaha, 14 Julian Bousquet, 17 Jason Baitieri, 25 Thibaud Margalet.