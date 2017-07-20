Warrington ease past Widnes ahead of Qualifiers

0 SHARES Facebook Twitter Google Pinterest Stumbleupon

Warrington Wolves picked up their third straight victory as they ended the regular season with a 22-6 win over Widnes.

A bitterly disappointing campaign has seen the Wolves ultimately miss out on a top eight finish, however their recent victories have pointed at a turnaround, even if it is far too late to salvage anything from the campaign.

While Warrington appear for too strong to be dragged into a relegation battle, Widnes’s position looks less secure. The Vikings’ latest defeat, a fourth on the bounce, leaves them still in danger of finishing bottom of the league should Leigh overcome Salford on Friday.

Denis Betts’ side were ahead at half-time, with Joe Mellor’s converted try helping to overturn an early deficit when Matty Russell scored for Warrington on his return from injury.

But Peta Hiku’s first try for the Wolves put them ahead, and they didn’t look back after that as Kevin Brown and Russell both scored to seal the victory.

Warrington: Ratchford, Russell, Hiku, Atkins, Lineham, Patton, Brown, Cooper, Clark, Sims, Jullien, Hughes, Philbin. Subs: Currie, G. King, Savelio, Smith.

Widnes: Thompson, Armstrong, Chamberlain, Runciman, Marsh, Mellor, B. Walker, J. Chapelhow, Johnstone, Dudson, Whitley, Olbison, Cahill. Subs: Gerrard, Burke, D. Walker, T. Chapelhow.