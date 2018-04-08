Warrington extend winning streak over Salford

Warrington extended their winning run to five matches after defeating Salford 22-6.
Josh Charnley scored and set one up for Toby King as the visitors raced into the lead before Tyrone Roberts scored from a knock down.
Rob Lui offered Salford hope, but Kevin Brown crossed and Stefan Ratchford kicked a penalty to secure a win.
The win leaves Warrington just four points adrift of league leaders St Helens.
Salford: Lui; Olpherts, Sa’u, Welham, Bibby; Shorrocks, Littlejohn; Mossop, Wood, Kopczak, Jones, Hauraki, Flanagan. Subs: Tasi, Lannon, Burgess, Nakubuwai.
Tries: Lui
Goals: Lui (1)
Warrington: Ratchford; Lineham, Goodwin, King, Charnley; Brown, Roberts; Hill, Clark, Cooper, Currie, Hughes, Westwood. Subs: Atkins, Crosby, Akauola, Philbin.
Tries: King, Charnley, Roberts, Brown
Goals: Ratchford (3)