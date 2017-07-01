Warrington facing Qualifiers following Wakefield defeat

0 SHARES Facebook Twitter Google Pinterest Stumbleupon

Wakefield moved level on points with the top four with a 26-12 win over Warrington.

The latest defeat for Tony Smith’s side leaves their top four hopes hanging by a thread after they failed to make the most of huge periods or pressure on the Trinity line.

Wakefield were 14-6 up at the break after they came from behind. Brad Dwyer put the Wolves ahead but Trinity responded through Bill Tupou and Ben Jones-Bishop.

Kyle Wood extended the lead after the break, and although Chris Hill offered Wire a lifeline when Keegan Hirst was sent to the sin-bin, Mason Caton-Brown secured the win.

Wakefield Trinity: Grix; Jones-Bishop, Lyne, B Tupou, Caton-Brown; Williams, Finn; England, Wood, Huby, Ashurst, Hadley, Aruna. Subs: Arundel, Annakin, Hirst, Walker.

Warrington Wolves: Dagger; Johnson, Hiku, Atkins, Penny; Ratchford, Gidley; Hill, Dwyer, Cooper, Jullien, Hughes, Phillips Subs: Clark, Sims, Savelio, Wilde.