Warrington are in a “false position”, insists Wigan coach Shaun Wane

0 SHARES Facebook Twitter Google Pinterest Stumbleupon

Wigan coach Shaun Wane has stressed that Thursday night’s opponents Warrington Wolves are in a “false position” at the bottom of Super League.

The two Grand Finalists from last season meet in 2017 for the first time at the Halliwell Jones Stadium on Thursday – in very contrasting positions.

Wigan have won all of their first three games this season while Warrington are the only side in Super League without a point to their name.

But Wane believes his side will be in for a stern test on Thursday. “They are way too good to be where they’re at at the moment, it’s a false position,” said Wane. “They showed how good they were against Brisbane.

“They’ll be wanting to turn the corner and they will be thinking this is the game to turn their season around. We need to be ready for that challenge.”

Thursday sees an intriguing individual battle between two half-backs looking to catch the eye of Wayne Bennett ahead of this year’s World Cup: Wolves stand-off Kevin Brown and his Wigan counterpart George Williams.

Williams has impressed so far during Wigan’s first three Super League games – but Wane has warned that there is even more to come.

“He’s actually way off his best,” Wane said. “He’s got loads of improvement in him, which we speak about every week. He wants to learn and get better and it’s my job to make him the best player he can be.”