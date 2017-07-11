Warrington forward Andre Savelio set for NRL switch

0 SHARES Facebook Twitter Google Pinterest Stumbleupon

Warrington Wolves forward Andre Savelio has agreed to join NRL giants Brisbane Broncos.

The 22-year-old joined the Wolves from St Helens on a one-year deal ahead of the new season but will link up with Wayne Bennett’s side in 2018.

Savelio, who won the Albert Goldthorpe Rookie of the Year Award in 2015, has made 57 Super League appearances since 2015 for St Helens, Castleford and Warrington and appeared in the Wolves’ World Club Series victory over the Broncos earlier this year.

“Andre is a strong young forward and we have seen first-hand what he can do on the field in England,” Broncos’ chief executive Paul White said.

“He is an exciting young prospect that will add depth to our forward stocks.

“We welcome Andre into the Broncos’ family and look forward to him joining the club at the conclusion of his commitments this season.”

Savelio added: “I have spoken to Brisbane a few times and I just thought now was the time as I feel more than ready to do it.