Warrington too hot for Saints

Warrington Wolves overcame a slow start tonight, going down 0-14 after 26 minutes before roaring back to beat St Helens 40-18 at the Halliwell Jones Stadium, without three of their players who are with England in Australia.

The game began superbly for St Helens when they kicked off and recovered the ball, creating a move for Adam Swift to score after just 42 seconds, with Tommy Makinson converting from the right touchline.

Makinson added a penalty and then converted a second Saints try by Ryan Morgan on 26 minutes to put them 14 points ahead.

With ten minutes of the first half remaining the Wolves came roaring back into the game with tries from Bernard Jullien and Mike Cooper after they had two try claims rejected by the video referee. Harvey Livett converted both tries to leave the Wolves two points behind at half-time.

In the second half the Wolves scored five more tries from Livett, Rhys Evans, Tom Lineham and two from Ryan Atkins, with Livett adding four conversions.

Saints’ only reply was a try for Dominique Peyroux on 71 minutes, which Makinson couldn’t convert.

Warrington: 7 Kurt Gidley, 5 Matty Russell, 3 Rhys Evans, 4 Ryan Atkins, 2 Tom LIneham, 28 Harvey Livett, 22 Declan Patton, 10 Ashton Sims, 15 Brad Dwyer, 14 Michael Cooper, 12 Jack Hughes, 24 Benjamin Jullien, 34 Ben Westwood; Subs: 16 George King, 17 Dom Crosby, 23 Joe Philbin, 27 Morgan Smith.

St Helens: 2 Tommy Makinson, 5 Adam Swift, 3 Ryan Morgan, 26 Jake Spedding, 28 Regan Grace, 6 Theo Fages, 7 Matty Smith, 10 Kyle Amor, 17 Tommy Lee, 14 Luke Douglas, 20 Morgan Knowles, 36 Zeb Taia, 16 Luke Thompson; Subs: 9 James Roby, 13 Louie McCarthy-Scarsbrook, 15 Adam Walker, 18 Dominique Peyroux.

