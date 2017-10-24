Warrington land Big Ben for six-figure fee

12 SHARES Facebook Twitter Google Pinterest Stumbleupon

Warrington Wolves have confirmed the signing of Ben Murdoch-Masila from Salford for a fee of £175,000.

The 26-year-old joins the Wolves on a three-year deal after an outstanding campaign that saw him inducted into the Super League Dream Team this year.

Murdoch-Masila, who is currently at the World Cup with Tonga, joined Salford in 2016 after spells with Wests Tigers and Penrith Panthers, making 60 appearances for the Red Devils.

Hull Kingston Rovers were also thought to be in the race for Murdoch-Masila’s services, although Salford are understood to have had no desire to sell him to the Robins.

“It’s an honour to become a part of a club with such great history,” he said.

“I am really excited for what we as a club can achieve in the future. I am really looking forward to hooking up with Steve and the boys and getting stuck in for 2018.”

He is the club’s fourth major signing ahead of 2018, following Sitaleki Akauola, Bryson Goodwin and Tyrone Roberts to the club as the Wolves look to make amends for a disappointing campaign this year.

Head coach Steve Price said: “Ben is a hell of a ball runner. He’s had a stand-out season this year at Salford earning him a place in the Dream Team. I have watched Ben grow with interest when playing back in the NRL to how he has transformed to today. I see a lot of upside in Ben as to what he can bring to the club and team, and we will look to guide him into becoming an even better player.”

The arrival of Murdoch-Masila is another coup for Warrington’s chief executive Karl Fitzpatrick, who took on the role earlier this year.

“Ben will be a big asset to the squad bringing power, size and punch,” Fitzpatrick said.

“He’s been outstanding since joining Salford, which resulted in a justified selection for the Super League Dream Team at the end of the 2017 campaign. The transfer demonstrates our commitment and intent for the 2018 season and beyond.

“Ben is the fourth new quality player that has put pen to paper and as with all quality signings we’ve had to work hard to fend off competitors to land each and every one.”