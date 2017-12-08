Warrington land Castleford starlet for five-figure fee

15 SHARES Facebook Twitter Google Pinterest Stumbleupon

Warrington Wolves have signed teenage back-rower Luis Johnson from Castleford for £45,000.

The 18-year-old has joined the Wolves on a four-year deal after the club paid a hefty fee to land the teenager.

An England Academy international, Johnson was named man of the series during the recent Test series against France and his performances caught the eye of Wolves assistant Lee Briers, who coaches the Academy side.

He becomes Warrington’s sixth signing ahead of 2018 while his departure from Castleford makes him the second promising youngster to leave the Tigers following Callum McLelland’s move to rugby union last week.

Warrington Wolves head coach Steve Price said: “Luis is a great young talent who is held in high regard in the English Rugby League community.

“We were attracted to him by his powerful attacking skills along with his strong aggressive defence. Lee Briers speaks highly of him, naming him as his standout player in the two-game series against France earlier in the year, where his passion for the game and willingness to learn shone through. We look forward to watching him develop over the coming years. Luis will be a great addition to the squad and we still have the potential to bring in one more player.”

Johnson added: “I am really excited to be signing for the Warrington Wolves, especially at a time when the club has a new coaching set-up and fresh ideas. The next four years are going to be big for me, I am looking forward to working with Lee Briers again after my time with England Academy. I can’t wait to get over to Warrington and get stuck in with the boys.”