Warrington land Pomeroy on short-term deal

Warrington Wolves have confirmed the signing of Ben Pomeroy from French club Lezignan Sangliers.

The centre, 33, has penned a deal until the end of the season and is expected to link up with the club imminently.

Pomeroy has Super League experience with Catalans, representing the Dragons during 2014 and 2015. Before that, he had played in the NRL for both Cronulla and Penrith.

“I’m looking forward to working with Ben,” said Warrington’s head of coaching and rugby Tony Smith.

“He’s an experienced player who has done well throughout his career. He’s a whole-hearted player and puts his body on the line. He’s no-nonsense and experienced; he’s a good solid Rugby League player who will certainly help our cause.

“His experience and communication of that experience on the field – as well as leadership on the field – is very important to us in a position that we’ve struggled with throughout the season through injury having lost a number of players in the centre position. He’ll certainly come in and do a strong job for us. He’s someone I’m looking forward to working with and I know the players are too.”

Pomeroy added: “I have been playing in the French competition but I was always keen to play in Super League again. This opportunity at Warrington came up and I think is perfect for me. I’m excited; it feels like I’m making my debut again.

“I’ve still got a lot of friends over here in the Dragons team and have kept an eye on Super League. I can’t wait to play and I’m hoping I can do a good job for the club and slot into the system here. I hope to bring some experience and perform well. I met Tony a couple of days ago; he’s been great, an honest and approachable guy who I am looking forward to working with.”