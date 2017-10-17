Warrington land Roberts on marquee deal

0 SHARES Facebook Twitter Google Pinterest Stumbleupon

Warrington Wolves have confirmed the capture of halfback Tyrone Roberts on a three-year deal.

As first revealed in League Express last month, the Gold Coast Titans star has agreed a deal that will see him become one of the club’s marquee players in 2018.

The 26-year-old had strong interest from the Titans and elsewhere in the NRL, but the Wolves have managed to attract the efficient goal-kicker to the Halliwell Jones Stadium.

His arrival ends Warrington’s near year-long pursuit of a halfback that has seen them chase the likes of Gareth Widdop and George Williams.

“I’m very excited to be joining the Warrington Wolves,” he said.

“My family and I can’t wait to get over there and start this new chapter in our lives. I’m excited to rip in and compete for some trophies and meet all the passionate fans.

“I’m also looking forward to working with Steve to help take my game to another level. He’s well respected in Australia as a coach so it’s a great opportunity for me to work alongside him.”

Steve Price added: “Tyrone Roberts is a player who I’ve watched closely over the past few years in the NRL. He is a natural football player who loves playing footy in all different conditions. Tyrone has a great understanding of the game. He is a solid defensive player with a very sound kicking game; as well as having had an 82% goal-kicking success rate. A proud family man, with wife Brittany and two young daughters. Tyrone will be a great asset to Warrington Wolves.”

The move is also a major coup for the club’s chief executive Karl Fitzpatrick, who took on the role earlier this year.

“The signing of Tyrone is a massive coup for Warrington and Super League. He is a player that has genuine X-factor that will excite the Warrington supporters. We’ve been in discussions with Tyrone and his representative for some time so to finally get this over the line is very pleasing.

“We had to beat off clubs from the NRL to get Tyrone’s signature, this shows where we are heading and that we are building something special.”