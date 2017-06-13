Warrington linked with Penrith ace Peta Hiku

15 SHARES Facebook Twitter Google Pinterest Stumbleupon

Warrington Wolves are lining up a move for Penrith Panthers man Peta Hiku.

According to 7 News Sydney, the 24-year-old New Zealand international has become a top target of the Wolves, with last year’s Grand Finalists in talks with Penrith over an immediate move to Super League.

The versatile back has made nine appearances for the Panthers this year and is under contract until the end of next season, but Warrington are understood to be seeking a permanent switch as they look to salvage something from a bitterly disappointing year.

Warrington are currently tenth in Super League and in danger of being in the Qualifiers at the end of the season.

Hiku enjoyed a rapid rise at the start of his career, making his debut for the Kiwis just over a year after he made his first NRL appearance for Manly.

He joined Penrith ahead of the 2016 season on a three-year deal and has made 22 appearances for the club so far.