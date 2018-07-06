Warrington linked with move for Canberra halfback

Warrington Wolves are set to sign Canberra playmaker Blake Austin according to reports in Australia.

The Raiders halfback has been dropped to the bench for their upcoming match, and his time at the NRL club looks set to come to an end with the Wolves preparing to bring him to Super League.

Tyrone Roberts’ departure at the end of the season has opened up a space in Warrington’s squad for a halfback, and Austin is expected to be the man who’ll fill that void.

A Portuguese international, Austin had spells at Penrith and Wests Tigers before joining the Green Machine in 2015. Last month, the club confirmed he had rejected a contract extension, and it appears he will now make the move to Warrington to link up with head coach Steve Price.