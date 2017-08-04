Warrington have motivation aplenty for Qualifiers, says CEO Karl Fitzpatrick

0 SHARES Facebook Twitter Google Pinterest Stumbleupon

Warrington have all the motivation they need ahead of their Qualifiers campaign getting underway against Widnes tonight, insists CEO Karl Fitzpatrick.

The Wolves are one of only a handful of clubs never to be relegated from rugby league’s top-tier but, they could now be just seven games away from realising that fate – or battling for survival in the sudden-death Million Pound Game.

It is a remarkable fall from grace for a club who were Challenge Cup and Grand Finalists 12 months ago, but Fitzpatrick says the determination not to become the first Warrington squad ever to be relegated is motivation enough for the players – admitting a fast start could be pivotal.

“The motivation is simple,” he said. “No team in Warrington’s history has ever been relegated and having that over our heads is not nice.